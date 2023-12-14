Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Houghton County, Michigan today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Chassell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chassell, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calumet High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.