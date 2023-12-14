Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gogebic County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In Gogebic County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gogebic County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield-Marenisco High School at AD Johnston High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Bessemer, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watersmeet High School at Luther L Wright High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ironwood, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.