On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Daniel Sprong going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sprong's shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 91 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:31 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

