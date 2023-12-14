For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

  • Fischer has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Fischer has zero points on the power play.
  • Fischer averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

