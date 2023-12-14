The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp included, will meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Copp against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Andrew Copp vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp's plus-minus this season, in 17:25 per game on the ice, is -1.

Copp has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

Copp has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 28 games this season, Copp has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Copp hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Copp has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Copp Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 3 13 Points 1 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

