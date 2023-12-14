The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

DeBrincat has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.

DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 91 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:59 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

