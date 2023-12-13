Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tuscola County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Capac High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caro High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
