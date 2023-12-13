Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dansville High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Perry, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Fowler, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
