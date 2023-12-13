Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sanilac County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caro High School at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vassar High School at Sandusky High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sandusky, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
