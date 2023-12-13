Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saint Clair County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Capac High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
