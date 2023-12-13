Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Saginaw County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merrill High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
