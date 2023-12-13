Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roscommon County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northern Michigan Christian High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Roscommon, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City Area High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
