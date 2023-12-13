If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Roscommon County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northern Michigan Christian High School at Roscommon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Roscommon, MI

Roscommon, MI Conference: Highland

Highland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake City Area High School at Houghton Lake High School