Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joel Embiid, Cade Cunningham and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +116) 6.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +154)

Cunningham's 22.0 points per game are 0.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Cunningham, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Ausar Thompson's 10.6 points per game average is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Wednesday's assist prop bet total for Thompson (2.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 9.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Wednesday's points prop for Isaiah Stewart is 9.5. That's 1.3 less than his season average.

He pulls down 7.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 33.5-point total set for Embiid on Wednesday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Embiid has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Tyrese Maxey's 27.0 points per game are 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

