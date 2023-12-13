The Detroit Pistons (2-21) will look to stop an 11-game home losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) on December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Detroit is 1-9 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

The Pistons' 108.7 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 113.2 the 76ers give up.

Detroit has put together a 1-4 record in games it scores more than 113.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons put up 108.6 points per game, 0.1 less than on the road (108.7). On defense they allow 117.9 points per game at home, 1.8 less than away (119.7).

This year the Pistons are picking up more assists at home (26.9 per game) than on the road (25.2).

Pistons Injuries