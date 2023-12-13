Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - December 13
The Detroit Pistons (2-21) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) on Wednesday, December 13 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons enter this matchup on the heels of a 131-123 loss to the Pacers on Monday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 23 points paced the Pistons in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|12.6
|10.9
|2.5
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|9.8
|4.8
|1.2
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH
