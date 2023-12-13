The Detroit Pistons (2-21) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) on Wednesday, December 13 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons enter this matchup on the heels of a 131-123 loss to the Pacers on Monday. Cade Cunningham's team-leading 23 points paced the Pistons in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 12.6 10.9 2.5 Marvin Bagley III PF Questionable Back 9.8 4.8 1.2 Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: Questionable (Knee)

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

