The Detroit Pistons (2-21), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, will look to stop a 20-game losing streak when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-11.5) 232.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel 76ers (-12) 233 -750 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 122.0 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 113.2 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +194 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Pistons have been outscored by 10.1 points per game (posting 108.7 points per game, 28th in league, while allowing 118.8 per contest, 23rd in NBA) and have a -233 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 230.7 points per game between them, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 15-7-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.