Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestaburg High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Carson City-Crystal High School