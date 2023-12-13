Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Macomb County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt Clemens High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Washington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Mott High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
