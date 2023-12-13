Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lake County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Lake County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Walkerville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Walkerville, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
