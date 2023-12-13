Killian Hayes will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayes had six points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-123 loss against the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Hayes' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.0 PRA -- 17.2 15.4 PR -- 12.8 11.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the 76ers

Hayes is responsible for attempting 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Hayes' Pistons average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 113.2 points per contest.

The 76ers concede 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The 76ers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 39 23 5 6 2 0 2

