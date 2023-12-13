Isaiah Stewart plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Stewart, in his last time out, had 13 points and seven rebounds in a 131-123 loss to the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Stewart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 8.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.1 6.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 19.3 16.9 PR -- 17.9 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the 76ers

Stewart has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Stewart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.8 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the 14th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.2 points per contest.

The 76ers allow 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are 21st in the NBA, giving up 26.9 per contest.

The 76ers allow 12 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 32 10 6 2 2 1 0

