Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Isabella County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merrill High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clare High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
