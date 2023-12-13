Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ionia County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saranac High School at Lansing Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
