Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Huron County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Memphis, MI

Memphis, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Laker High School at Harbor Beach Community High School