Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Hillsdale County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Hillsdale Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hillsdale, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
