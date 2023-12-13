If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Gratiot County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestaburg High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13

6:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Breckenridge High School at St Charles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: St. Charles, MI

St. Charles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Fulton High School