Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Eaton County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath High School at Potterville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Potterville, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.