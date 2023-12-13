Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Cunningham posted 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 131-123 loss versus the Pacers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Cunningham's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.0 23.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.2 Assists 6.5 7.3 7.2 PRA -- 33.2 34.5 PR -- 25.9 27.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Cunningham has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.2% of his team's total makes.

Cunningham is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Cunningham's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.8 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 113.2 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers allow 26.9 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 12 makes per game, ninth in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 36 21 4 7 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.