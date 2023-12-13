The Detroit Pistons, with Bojan Bogdanovic, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 131-123 loss versus the Pacers, Bogdanovic had 17 points and three steals.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Over 2.5 (+142) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last year, third in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last season, conceding 41.2 per game.

Giving up an average of 24.2 assists last year, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the 76ers were fifth in the league in that category.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 36 20 2 5 1 0 1 12/21/2022 24 10 8 0 0 0 0

