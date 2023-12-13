The Detroit Pistons (2-21) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a 20-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Pistons vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 123 - Pistons 108

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 11.5)

76ers (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-14.5)

76ers (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.3

The 76ers sport a 15-7-0 ATS record this season compared to the 8-15-0 mark from the Pistons.

Philadelphia and Detroit cover the same percentage of spreads this year (100%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Sixers as favorites by 11.5 or more and Pistons as underdogs by 11.5 or more).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Philadelphia does it more often (72.7% of the time) than Detroit (56.5%).

The 76ers have an .824 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-3) this season while the Pistons have a .095 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-19).

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pistons are the third-worst squad in the league (108.7 points per game). On defense, they are 23rd (118.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Detroit is 13th in the league in rebounds (44.3 per game). It is seventh in rebounds conceded (42.5 per game).

This season the Pistons are ranked 11th in the NBA in assists at 26.1 per game.

Detroit is the second-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.4) and 24th in turnovers forced (12).

The Pistons are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.2 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).

