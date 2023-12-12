Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wexford County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Wexford County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wexford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cadillac High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Essexville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Mesick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mesick, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
