Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tuscola County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Birch Run High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayville High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
