Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will face the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Enterprise Center. Thinking about a wager on Gostisbehere in the Red Wings-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 26 Games 2 21 Points 0 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

