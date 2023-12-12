Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Sanilac County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richmond High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Caseville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.