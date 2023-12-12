Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Sanilac County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richmond High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Deckerville Community High School at Caseville High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at North Huron High School