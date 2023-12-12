Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today, we've got the information.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sturgis High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Otsego, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
