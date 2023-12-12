The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today, we've got the information.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sturgis High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Plainwell High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 12

7:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Plainwell, MI

Plainwell, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcellus High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mendon High School