Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Saint Clair County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chippewa Valley High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Algonac High School at North Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: North Branch, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
