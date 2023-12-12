Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Saginaw County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Carrollton, MI

Carrollton, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

LakeVille Memorial High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Birch Run High School at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma High School at Valley Lutheran High School