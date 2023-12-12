Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Blues on December 12, 2023
The St. Louis Blues host the Detroit Red Wings at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Robert Thomas, Alex DeBrincat and others in this game.
Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
DeBrincat has recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in 27 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Lucas Raymond has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Thomas is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (27 total points), having collected 10 goals and 17 assists.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
