How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (13-13-1), losers of three games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
ESPN will show this Blues versus Red Wings matchup.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Red Wings vs Blues Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings give up 3.3 goals per game (88 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are second in the league in scoring (100 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|27
|13
|13
|26
|14
|15
|41.7%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|27
|9
|13
|22
|11
|13
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|26
|5
|16
|21
|11
|6
|-
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 87 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Blues' 75 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|27
|10
|17
|27
|18
|17
|56.2%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|25
|9
|11
|20
|19
|17
|14.3%
|Jordan Kyrou
|27
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|27
|8
|8
|16
|19
|23
|49.1%
|Justin Faulk
|27
|0
|12
|12
|12
|15
|-
