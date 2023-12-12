The St. Louis Blues (13-13-1), losers of three games in a row, will host the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) -- who've also lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

ESPN will show this Blues versus Red Wings matchup.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Red Wings vs Blues Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.3 goals per game (88 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Red Wings are second in the league in scoring (100 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 27 13 13 26 14 15 41.7% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 27 9 13 22 11 13 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 26 5 16 21 11 6 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 87 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues' 75 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players