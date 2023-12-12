Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4) have four players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury J.T. Compher LW Out Undisclosed Klim Kostin C Out Undisclosed Dylan Larkin C Out Head Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 100 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Detroit gives up 3.3 goals per game (88 total), which ranks 21st in the league.

Their +12 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues rank 25th in the league with 75 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Its goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5

