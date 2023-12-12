Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Presque Isle County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Presque Isle County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lake High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.