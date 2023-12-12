Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
Can we anticipate Olli Maatta lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the St. Louis Blues at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Maatta stats and insights
- Maatta is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Maatta has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
