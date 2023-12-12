We have high school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakland Christian High School at Roeper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi Christian Academy at Southfield Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Lake Orion High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lake Orion, MI

Lake Orion, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin Catholic High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park High School at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Troy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at Detroit Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Wixom, MI

Wixom, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn Hills Christian School at Bloomfield Christian School