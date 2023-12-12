Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montmorency County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Montmorency County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillman High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
