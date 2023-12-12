Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Monroe County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milan High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
