Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Midland County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
