Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Mecosta County, Michigan. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fremont High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Comstock Park High School