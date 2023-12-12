The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastpointe at Hazel Park High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Parkway Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Valley High School at Port Huron Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fitzgerald High School at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Imlay City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Imlay City, MI

Imlay City, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Richmond High School at Croswell-Lexington High School