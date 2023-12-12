Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 12?
When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Lucas Raymond light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in nine of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 15% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 87 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-0
Red Wings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
