If you reside in Livingston County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason High School at Pinckney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Pinckney, MI

Pinckney, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at Summerfield High School